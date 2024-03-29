Roblox executive Gregory Bazzucci sold $489,000 worth of company stock via Investing.com.

Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) Chief Gregory Bazuki has sold some of his holdings in the company, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction involved the sale of 13,000 shares at an average price of $37.6388, for a total consideration of approximately $489,304.

The sale took place on March 27, 2024 and was executed through a series of transactions at prices ranging from $37.15 to $37.89. The statement said the transactions were made as part of a pre-established trading plan under Rule 10b5-1, which allows company insiders to establish a predetermined schedule for buying and selling at times they are not in possession of. Content is non-public information.

After the transaction, Bazouki’s direct and indirect stake in Roblox remains significant. The shares sold were held by the Greg and Christina Bazzucci Living Trust, of which Mr. Bazzucci is a trustee, suggesting he is confident in the company’s long-term prospects. Additionally, the statement disclosed holdings in various other trusts and accounts, including the Morningstar Dynasty Trust, the Crossbow Dynasty Trust and a Roth IRA account, totaling several million shares.

Roblox, known for its popular online platform that allows users to create and play games, has attracted investor interest since its public market debut. A company’s stock performance is closely monitored, and deals made by high-profile executives like Bazucci are often seen as signs of their confidence in the company’s future.

Roblox investors and followers will continue to monitor internal activity as an indicator of the company’s health and trajectory. Although insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, it is always a point of interest to market participants who seek information about a company’s internal prospects.

