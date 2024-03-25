Looking to loot the treasure and sail the sea of ​​Blox Fruits in style? Then you are in the right place! This list gives you the redeem codes still active for March 2024, along with instructions on how to redeem them and get free rewards.

Roblox Blox Fruits: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

Use these codes to get boosts, fruits and other rewards that will help you become the most powerful pirate. Blocks fruitsOne of the most popular game worlds of Roblox!

Don’t forget to share this article with your hacker friends so they can take advantage of these codes too!

Blocks Fruits Redeem Code Active (March 2024)

Rewardfun

Chandler

Nutrol

SECRET_ADMIN

KITT_RESET

ADMIN_TROLL

youtuber_shipbattle

JULYUPDATE_RESET

Sub 2 Capt. Maui

Kitgaming

Sub2fair999

Enyu_is_Pro

Magicbus

Starcodeheo

Bluxy

fudd10_v2

SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1

SUB2Officialnoobie

THE GREATACE

Tantai Gaming

Sub2Daigrock

STRAWWHATMAINE

SUB2NOOBMASTER123

SUB2UNCLEKIZARU

Axiore

Food 10

How to use codes?

Launch Blox Fruits on Roblox.

Look for the blue Twitter icon on the left side of your screen.

Click on the icon to open the code redemption window.

Enter a code from the list above in the text box.

Click the “Claim” button to claim your rewards!

Advice

Make sure you enter the codes correctly respecting upper and lower case letters.

Codes expire after a while, so don’t wait too long to redeem them.

New codes are released regularly, so follow the Blox Fruits developers on social media to not miss anything!

Besides redeeming codes, here are some other ways to get free rewards in Blox Fruits:

Log in daily to get daily bonus.

Participate in events and contests organized by developers.

Vote for Blox Fruits on Roblox.

Help other players by giving fruit or belly.

So, get to your keyboard! Use this code to get boosts, fruits and other rewards that will help you become the most powerful pirate in Blox Fruits!

