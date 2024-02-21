Rihanna in Paris: The pop star surprised filming at this famous monument

Already in Paris last month for Haute Couture Fashion Week, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky make a new appearance in the City of Lights 14th February. For Valentine’s Day, the star couple dined at Siena, a posh restaurant located on the Place du Marche Saint-Honoré. Ever since she left her luggage in the capital, the singer has been followed by her fans who are trying to trace all her travel routes. On Thursday February 15, the celebrity was spotted in the suburbs of Paris. According to the media French rap usInterpreter of diamond Seen leaving a recording studio in the Plaine Saint-Denis district.

Also His last appearance is on Sunday, February 18. Rihanna was surprised during the shoot at Dior’s house A monument Symbolic French: Palace of Versailles (Yvelines). After all, this official residence of the kings of France and its gardens are among the most famous monuments of French heritage.

🚨 Rihanna is still shooting at the Palace of Versailles in Paris pic.twitter.com/AVD3tyUuX1 — 🌙 (@navybih) February 19, 2024

Rihanna’s ad for Dior at the Palace of Versailles in 2015

A shoot that is reminiscent of one she participated in nine years earlier. As a reminder, In 2015, Dior created an advertising spot with the muse of haute couture Baptized Secret Garden IV For the house in association with the Palace of Versailles. Wearing a dress and a diorama bag from the autumn-winter 2015-2016 pre-collection presented in Tokyo in December 2014, Rihanna strolled through the palace’s dark alleys at night and to the rhythm of the title in one of her legendary pieces. If only for one night produced by Midas (which was the introduction to his future album at the time). A symbolic place for Dior who, in his early days, gave his designs names associated with the fortress of the Sun King. : Trianon, Bal à Trianon, Versailles and also “Versailles gold braid” of embroidered gold thread from the 1955 spring-summer collection.

