Revolut becomes mobile operator and launches eSIM offer: here are the prices

Revolut has announced the launch of a new service: an eSIM card to access mobile data worldwide.

Online bank Revolut will diversify its services. After offering trading and cryptocurrency solutions, such as N26, it today announces the launch of an eSIM service, a first for a European bank.

Revolut’s eSIM service will only be accessible on smartphones compatible with this technology. Many players already offer this kind of service, such as Holafly, Travelsim, Explod, UPeSIM, Airalo, NordVPN or Ubigi. Among the editorial staff, Omar, for example, used Holafly during his trip to the United States.

Revolut’s goal with its eSIM service is to provide internet connection in more than 100 countries through local operators’ cellular networks. The company promises affordable prices.

How much does it cost?

In France, for example, 1 GB of validity for 1 week will cost 4 euros, and 20 GB will be available for 32.50 euros with 30 days of validity. If you travel to China, you can avail 10 GB for 25.50 euros or 20 GB for 44.50 euros or opt for 1 GB for just 4 euros. In the United States, the prices are similar, with a 5 GB offer for 15.50 euros which may be enough for your stay.

You can also choose the international offer which therefore works in the 100 countries offered: 20 GB will then cost 62.50 euros, still valid for 30 days. There are also regional offers (Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific), slightly less expensive. For example, Asia-Pacific includes 15 countries including Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, New Zealand and Australia, India, Philippines, Singapore and Hong Kong. , Vietnam and Indonesia.

How it works

From 25 MarchAll French Revolut customers using Revolut eSIM compatible devices will be able to install an eSIM and benefit from this new service. Revolut Ultra customers will get exclusive access to 3GB of data per month that can be used globally.

All other Revolut customers will benefitInitial offer of 100 MB free mobile data, to be used before May 1, 2024 And subject to Terms of Use. This offer will allow customers to test the service and explore the benefits of eSIM.