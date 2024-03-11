Revenue declaration: Here is the deadline by the department to complete it in 2024

Spring arrives and with it comes the traditional tax return. According to Tout sur Mes Finance website, in 2024, the deadline to validate your income tax form for the year 2023 is getting clearer. Another week in Morbihan

The deadline for completing it on the Internet (via the impots.gouv.fr site) will vary depending on the taxpayer’s department of residence. 1 (Ain) to 19 (Corrèze), or departments abroad must submit their copy by Thursday 23 May, 11:59 pm; Located between 2A (Corsica) and 54 (Meurthe-et-Moselle) for Thursday 30 May, 11:59 pm; And that between 55 (Meuse) and 976 (Mayotte) Thursday June 6, 11:59 pm

So in Brittany, the Morbihannaos will have one more week of exercise than the Costa Ricans, Finistrians and Bretilians, as planned.

Note that the General Directorate of Public Finance (Dgfip), which confirms the deadline with Le Parisien, is not currently communicating a launch date for the promotional campaign. Neither on the deadline for paper declarations. The Tout sur Mes Finance site, however, mentions Monday May 20.

As a reminder, Bruno Le Maire confirmed in September that the income tax scale will be linked to inflation in 2024, meaning it will be increased by “4.8%” and will exclude more than 300,000 employees. tax

Source link