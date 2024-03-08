Refocusing on major renovations has been postponed until 2025

The government is thus responding to the plea of ​​professional construction organizations who accused it of stalling the renovation project.

The government announced on Friday 8 March that it will postpone until 2025 the refocusing of MaPrimeRénov, its main aid for energy renovation of housing, towards more efficient projects.

From January 1, 2024, the government’s flagship aid is subject to more conditions, aimed at allocating more of it to renovations. “of intensity”Heavier and more efficient, and on less “mono-gesture” (modification of boiler or windows, roof insulation only, etc.).

The Ecological Transition and Housing ministries announced that they would postpone most of these changes until January 1, 2025, responding to a request from professional construction organizations that accused them of stalling renovation projects.

“It unblocks 90% of construction sites”

“It is better to do a complete renovation in one act, but one act is better than no renovation at all”, Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu was justified. This way individuals will be able to benefit from MaPrimeRénov’ without changing their heating regimen, as it was supposed to.

They will no longer need to carry out an Energy Performance Diagnosis (DPE) to qualify for assistance, while owners of housing with the least efficient labels, classified F or G, will no longer need to engage in major renovations.

“It unblocks 90% of construction sites”French Building Federation President Olivier Celeron welcomes AFP after meeting Christophe Bechu and Housing Minister Guillaume Kasbarian. “This will allow companies to relax, validate quotes and get back to work.”he added.