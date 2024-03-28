Red Dead Redemption meets the last of us in this free download

a new one Red Dead Redemption 2 The mod gives us serious The Last of Us vibes, and if you’re a fan, you need to download it right now.

Before you get any ideas, this isn’t a Last of Us style version of Undead Nightmare, although it’s an awesome idea and I hope something similar is done for it. Red Dead Redemption 3.

No, today we’re talking about a simple mod that adds something that frankly should be there Red Dead Redemption 2 From scratch, playable guitar.

During the game of The Last of Us Part 2 The player can control Eli while he plays a minor tune, and now, with konstantinos96b’s playable guitar mod, even Arthur Morgan can get the beat.

This feature is only available when you’re resting in one of the game’s main camps, but you’re free to pick up a tool and play with it as you wish.

Thematically, it fits the world Red Dead Redemption 2 Pretty good, because what’s more western than a cowboy on a cold night, sitting next to a fire strumming an acoustic guitar? This sounds straight out of a Hollywood movie.

Keep in mind that it’s not as in-depth The Last of Us Part 2 version, which lets you select chords with the control stick and play the guitar with the controller’s touchpad. in Red Dead Redemption 2 mode, it’s as simple as holding down a button and watching Arthur do his thing.

Still, it’s a nice addition and somehow adds even more character and charm to the game, as well as another activity to partake in while you’re relaxing at camp.