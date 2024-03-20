Red Dead Redemption 2 surprises students by destroying their history class

Many would agree that when it comes to Wild West adaptations, nothing comes close to the Red Dead Redemption series from GTA developer Rockstar Games.

The Western series of Rockstar Games began Dead red revolver in 2004 for the PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox. when Red Dead Redemption Coming in 2010, the series reached new heights and was further expanded with it Red Dead Redemption 2 In 2018. At the center of the stories of the 2010 and 2018 games were John Martson and Arthur Morgan, played by Rob Witthoff and Roger Clark, respectively.

No matter which Red Dead Redemption game you play, each offers an immersive world to explore full of fun activities and interesting NPCs. However, as entertaining as each game is, it’s likely that John Marston and Arthur Morgan will leave a lasting impression after all these years.

We know that the release of Red Dead Redemption 3 It is likely that, after all, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has confirmed its next existence. We are not sure when it will come but it will come after launch GTA VI Which will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. However, if you’ve been dying for a bit more of Arthur Morgan, played by Roger Clarke, a surprise return was recently announced that will see the actor narrate Torrey Olsen’s audiobook, History of the Red Dead: A video game, an obsession, and America’s violent past.

To promote the novel, students at the University of Tennessee in the United States, a university where author Torey Olson is a professor of history, were surprised by a visit from Red Dead Redemption stars Rob Witthoff and Roger Clark before the students returned home for spring break. .

“Students in my Red Dead History class—the first college course in the world to use RDR video games to teach American history—were shocked when I brought two surprise visitors the day before spring break,” Olsen said. Tweeted.

Watching the video featured in the tweet, I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of hearing the real voices behind John Marston and Arthur Morgan. It must have been a great experience to be in class that day.

The Story of Red Dead: A Video Game, an Obsession, and America’s Violent Past Releases August 6, 2024 and is available as an audiobook and in physical form. For the two Red Dead Redemption games, each available on PlayStation and Xbox, the sequel is available on PC.