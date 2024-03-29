Raphael Glucksman wants to establish “legal immigration routes” in Europe

Raphael Glucksmann, head of the Socialist Party and Public Square list for the June 2024 European elections, for his campaign launch meeting in Tournefeuille (Haute-Garonne), March 24, 2024. Valentine Chapuis / AFP

Rafael Glucksmann, the candidate of the Socialist Party and Place Public in the European elections, defended the establishment of Friday March 29, on Franceinfo. “Legal Immigration Pathways” In Europe.

It advocates development “Quotas Based on the Needs of European Economies” and refutes “ legend” Full walls and zero immigration. A few weeks before the European elections, a speech against those advocated by far-right groups, who are topping the polls.

today, “We clearly feel that there is a problem with integration so there is a revolt across Europe and the confirmation of the extreme right on this issue”, he said. Gold “When you have the ability to travel back and forth with your country of origin, you settle infinitely less permanently in Europe”He reported, condemning the opposition accusing him “Idealistic Speech”.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers European elections 2024: PS unites behind Rafael Glucksmann for its first major seat Add to your preferences

“Get Out of the Chaos”

The candidate leading the race on the left in the election has also justified his intention “Vote against most texts” Creates an asylum immigration agreement. After more than three years of tough negotiations, the Council and the European Parliament have reached an agreement on reforming the European migration system. The European Parliament must vote definitively on the agreement on April 10, with the aim of adopting it before the European elections on June 9.

“This text, which was supposed to respond to the chaos of European migration policies, imposes filtering and repressive measures on entry but does not impose unity and a common migration policy”He argues, adding: ” The challenge was to get out of the chaos created by what we call Dublin, i.e. the reception system that puts all the weight on the countries of entry, Italy and Greece »He detailed.

Called Dublin III, the regulation signed in 2023 between EU member states, as well as Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, assigns responsibility for examining an individual’s asylum application. A refugee in the first country to welcome him.

” In fact, the contract does not provide for delivery » Migrants condemn Mr. Glucksman. ” With this text, we can, for example, when we are Viktor Orbán (Hungarian far-right prime minister) Decide that its contribution to European unity is to finance the barbed wire around Hungary and not to welcome asylum seekers”..

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers “The European Union must urgently improve the rescue system for shipwrecked migrants in the Mediterranean”. Add to your preferences

“Dublin is a human disaster, it’s a political disaster, it creates chaos, it makes people sleep on the streets, it moves from country to country”He insisted, advocating for uniform rules “Sweden and France and Greece”. He recalls that saving people in the Mediterranean is a priority: “ Everyone has got used to the fact that our sea has become a graveyard. There is not a single word about it in this agreement. We must resume rescue operations.” he requested.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers In the Channel, aggressive police techniques to prevent border crossings Add to your preferences

The world with AFP

Reuse this content