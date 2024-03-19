Product recall: e. Ground meat recalled across France for being contaminated with coli bacteria

Affected batches should not be consumed. If you bought any, destroy the meat or return it to the store.

The government website Rappel Conso has issued several recalls since Friday, March 15, 2024, for trays of minced steak that were found to contain Escherichia coli bacteria.

Sold between February 29 to March 5

These minced steaks were sold in France between February 29 and March 5, 2024, in several supermarket brands.

Several different items are concerned: Box Chopped Steak X2 5% Transpar, Chopped Steak X6 5% VBF, Frisette 500 g 5% VBF, Tournedosteack VBF, Chopped Steak 5% Rappel Conso published a list of the various batches and stores concerned.

#Product recall Ground Stick 5% CORA – CORA Risks: Toxigenic Shiga Escherichia coli (STEC) Cause: Discovery of E coli O157 https://t.co/od4PSR7hsq pic.twitter.com/UmfkJJtD7A — RappelConso (@RappelConso) March 15, 2024

what to do

The recalled lot is labeled 40595076 and has a best before date of March 5. Customers who have purchased this product should not consume it and may return it to the relevant point of sale for a refund. Refunds are possible.

The contact number for this product recall is 03 27 21 65 25.

What symptoms?

E. coli contamination are symptoms “Abdominal pain and diarrhea, which may develop into bloody forms (hemorrhagic colitis). Vomiting and fever may also occur. Although, in most cases, recovery is spontaneous, the infection can sometimes lead to a severe form called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) and Can be fatal.Institut Pasteur website recalls.

According to the same source, every year in France, about 160 serious infections with enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli are counted.