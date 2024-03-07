Persons carried by currents of electrical self-consumption – Liberation

“It’s the hottest January on record, and now I’m paying the most for electricity in my life! Laurent Marty, chokes a professional firefighter. I’ve wanted to switch to solar panels for a long time, it’s the future, but what made my bills make me switch… where does it stop? On this winter morning, to reach the milestone, he brought in a special craftsman, Alexandre Simonet. Together they visit a beautiful building with light wooden tiles, on the edge of Saint-Nabord-sur-Aube (Aube), discussing the direction of each part of the roof and thinking about new wiring. The good news, according to experts, is that during the summer months, pool pumps can run entirely on solar power.

Like Laurent Marty, more and more individuals dream of producing their own electricity to achieve self-sufficiency, to partially free themselves from the collective electricity network and its bills. The reasons are multiple: a good deal for the wallet, System D, ecology, pride in participating in national production… In summary, the satisfaction of clean energy, in every sense of the word. And this wave is growing. According to Enedis, at the end of 2023, 440,000 installations intended for self-consumption were installed in France, for a power of 2.3GW. compared to just 0.85 GW in mid-2022. This is a long way from 61st