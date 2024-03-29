OM will break, he announced a big winner in Ligue 1

Having beaten Rennes before the international break, OM must win against PSG on Sunday despite their injuries to remain confident of qualifying for the Champions League.

Seventh in Ligue 1, Olympique de Marseille is in the running for qualification for the Champions League. Despite an up-and-down season, Jean-Louis Gasset’s side are just four points behind Lille, who are currently fourth. Until the end, it’s a battle between Brest, Monaco, Lille, Nice, Lens, Marseille and Rennes to see who will join PSG in the Champions League next season. In a column for L’Equipe, Prime Video consultant, Jérôme Alonzo, gave his opinion. In the eyes of the former OM and PSG goalkeeper, one element risks undermining Marseille in the race to qualify for the European Cup: injuries. Enough to slow down Marseille’s ambitions…

Too wound up to be ambitious on OM?





On the contrary, who also speaks on the L’Equipe channel, thinks that Stade Rennais has a very good chance to play in this final sprint, especially since Breton will no longer play in the European Cup. “There, we are in science fiction, even though Monaco has had two amazing sprints in two consecutive seasons (3rd in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022). I think Reigns can make the series and finish strong. They are in a perfect position (8th) where no one talks about them. Julien Stéphane is doing well, he has just extended (until 2026) and the Coupe de France (semi-final against PSG, at the Parc des Princes, April 3) could give him a boost. On the other hand, I think OM have too many injuries to break into the top 5 and risk, in the final sprint, losing their green feathers with a doubleheader against Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League. Analyzed Jerome Alonzo, who thinks OM at Lille and injuries in the European Cup are all factors that could play in Stade Rennais’s favour. The first components of the response this weekend on the 27th day after the resumption of Ligue 1 and the international break.