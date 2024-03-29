No more passes for electric scooters

Electric scooters are subject to the same rules as cyclists

The decree published in the Official Journal of March 23 establishes a new framework for electric scooters and other motorized travel devices (EDPM): gyropods, gyrowheels, etc. from now on, The latter will use the same path as bicycles, and they will be obliged to respect traffic lights as well as road signs. ” Drivers of motorized personal transport vehicles, such as electric scooters with or without saddles, bicycles with bicycle figures and traffic lights must respect signs restricting circulation. », the decree clarifies.

It is surprising to know that till now this regulation was not applicable to electric scooters. The decree is part of a national regulatory scheme aimed at preventing fatal accidents on roads. In 2023, 42 people lost their lives from this type of transportation, which represents a 20% increase compared to 2021.

strong restrictions

MLAs are also showing strictness on the responsibility of drivers. The minimum age for driving an electric scooter is increased from 12 to 14 years. LFines for violations such as carrying another person on the machine or driving on restricted roads are now 135 euros, up from 35 euros previously.

Tightening restrictions aimed at making users responsible, especially young drivers, who prefer this mode of travel. Road safety also emphasizes the need for electric scooters to be mandatory for all users Mandatory Equipment: Helmet, Braking System, Lighting etc.



