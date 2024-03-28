News of Key Bridge collapse after boat crash in Baltimore, live

Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. said Wednesday night that authorities have suspended recovery efforts for the four additional people who died after the bridge collapsed.

“At this time, depending on the conditions, we are moving from recovery mode to rescue operations,” he said.

“We believe that because of the vehicles and the amount of concrete and debris surrounding the superstructure, divers can no longer navigate or work around it safely,” he said.

“We have exhausted all search efforts.”

The superintendent added that based on sonar scanners, officials believe the vehicles are “embedded in the superstructure and concrete” of the bridge.

Butler Jr. added that there is “no specific timeline” for how long the rescue phase will last; Once completed, divers will return to the site.

“Sonar just said they couldn’t go into that area because it’s completely enclosed in the superstructure,” he said. “Once the rescue efforts are complete and the superstructure is removed, the same divers will go back there and get those people off,” he added.