More than 10% of staff cut at League of Legends publisher

League of Legends publisher RiotGames announced on Monday the elimination of 530 jobs worldwide, or 11% of its workforce, in a measure described as ". required"

The layoffs at Riot, owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent, come after a difficult year in the video game industry, which has been marked by job cuts. Riot has developed big hits like League of Legends and Valorant but

Believes he has started many projects in recent years. ” Today, we are a company that doesn’t have a clear enough focus and, simply put, we have too much going on.”, its CEO, Dylan Jadeja, wrote in an email to the teams. ” Our significant investments, for some, have not paid off

We were waiting for it. Our costs have reached a point where they have become unsustainable“, he justified himself.

In addition to its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, the company has approximately twenty offices overseas, including Berlin, São Paulo, Seoul, and Sydney.

Thousands of people have lost their jobs in the technology sector over the past 18 months, including some of the biggest players in video games such as Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and streaming platform Twitch.

League of Legends has enjoyed tremendous success becoming one of the most played video games in the world, with millions of people watching live broadcasts of competitions every year.

In its press release, the company clarified that it will prioritize League of Legends teams and other video games that will benefit from frequent updates.