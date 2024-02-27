Maduro said Barcelona and Puerto La Cruz “give three kicks” to New York.

Nicolás Maduro said this Wednesday that Barcelona and Puerto La Cruz give New York “three kicks” for being more “beautiful, recovered and prosperous”.

lapatilla.com

During a broadcast, he also invited Venezuelan migrants to return to the country so “we can deal with what we have to face.”

“The first thing I said is that Barcelona and Puerto la Cruz together are so beautiful, so recovered and rich, that they give New York three kicks,” he remarked.

“What do you do to get hives there? Come here as brothers, the nobility and affection we have as a family, we will face whatever we have to face,” he added.

Maduro asked the US for the 15th time to “lift all sanctions” and that all migrants would return to Venezuela “within a year at the latest”.

“The second thing I say to the elites who run the United States, which are now and which may come, is to remove all sanctions against the Venezuelan economy and society. “You will see that in the last one year, this problem will end and all those migrants will return to Venezuela with investment and growth,” he expressed.