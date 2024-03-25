LCK Spring Split 2024 Playoff Tree and Schedule

The 2024 LCK Spring Split Playoffs will begin on March 30 with the first round of the tree; The playoff final for this spring segment will be held on Sunday, April 14.

for a spot in the finals of the LCK Spring Split

This LCK Spring Split 2024 regular season is now over, the last matches of the regular season were played on March 24, Sunday, two consecutive matches by DRX (2-0 against Guangdong Freaks) and KT Rolster (2-0 against Guangdong). had won Liv sandbox). Now it’s time to focus on the next stage of the tournament, the playoffs. Unfortunately, only 6 of these 10 teams participating in the group stage matches of this summer segment will be able to try to win the supreme title from April 14, which is currently the crown of the Gen.G formation after its victory. In the 2023 Summer Split Finals.

With 17 wins in 18 matches, Chovy and Gen.G finish the regular season in first place in the 2024 LCK Spring Split standings, just 2 points behind world champions T1; By finishing in the top 2, both these teams qualify directly for the second round of qualifiers where they await their next opponent. From 3rd to 6th place, we find Hanwha Life Esports, KT Rolster, DPlus KIA and Kwangdong Freaks respectively. The Spring Split is now over for FearX, Nongshim RedForce, OKSavingsBank BRION, and DRX, who did not manage to finish in the top 6 at the end of this nine week competition.

Since 2023, the Spring and Summer Splits playoffs have adopted a double-elimination tree format, a playoff tree divided into 5 rounds where all matches are in a Bo5 format. Only 6 of the 10 teams participating in the regular season qualify for the playoffs, as was already the case last season, and the top 2 from the group stage will always qualify directly for the second round, i.e. the winners’ bracket semi-finals.

Round 1

The teams finishing in 1st and 2nd place as well as the two 2 winners of Round 1 will be featured; The team that ends the regular season in the lead will choose its opponent from the two winners of Round 1. The winners of the two matches will qualify for the third round, the winner's bracket finals, as for the losers, they are. Losers were relegated to the bracket. Round 2

Round 3

Losers' break is the equivalent of a finale; The winner of this meeting qualifies for the Grand Final, Round 5 of the playoffs and the loser is eliminated for sure. Round 4

Round 5 This is the last match of the playoffs, the Grand Final, and the winner's bracket will pit the winner of Round 3 against the winner of Loser's Bracket Round 4. The winner will be crowned the LCK Champion.

Playoff schedule

Saturday 30 March



09:00 Hanwa Life Esports Guangdong Freaks playoffs

31 March Sunday



10:00 AM. Katie Rolster Dplus KIA playoffs

Wednesday 3 April



10:00 AM. : Round 2

Thursday 4 April



10:00 AM. : Round 2

Saturday 6 April



08:00 :

7 April Sunday



08:00 :

13 April Saturday



08:00 :

14 April Sunday



08:00 : Final

Playoffs tree

