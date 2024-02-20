Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber… Who Was at the 2024 Super Bowl Party?

Where are the stars now? While some of them are in New York for the fashion show, many celebrities (Hailey and Justin Bieber ; Kim Kardashian and Lala Anthony) met in Las Vegas for the annual Super Bowl party hosted by Michael RubinFounder of Radical, a platform specializing in the sale of sporting goods. This year the event was held before the Super Bowl at the Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, with 49ers San Francisco and the Chiefs From Kansas City.

a Guest list Exceptional

Guests are included Ciara (Were wearing a t-shirt with his image on it Dennis Rodman), Khloe Kardashian (in white leather pants), Remy Ma, Winnie Harlow, Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King, Savannah James, Travis Scott And The Chainsmokers. No matter what the guests say, this is a party you can only attend if you’re invited. The organizer warned at New York Times“If someone calls us and says, “Hey, I’ll pay you $1 million for a table of six, – that’s not going to change anything.”

The biggest names in music on stage for an exclusive concert

Another great attraction of the event took place on stage, which included no less than 18 concerts, with performances by Travis Scott, Ice Spice, The Chainsmokers, Meek Mill, Fabolous, Ne-Yo, The Kid LaRoe, Chase B, DJ Reggie, Ciara, T-Pain, Quavo, Remy Ma, E-40, Fat Joe, Shake Wes, JID And Zack Bia. At one point, Justin Bieber Even felt inspired enough to get on stage and dance to his own music Travis Scott And Zack Bia.

While much ink has been spilled on presence or absence Taylor Swift In the big match audience, Michael Rubin And Radical Make sure Las Vegas already has enough stars.

