“Jurassic World”: Scarlett Johansson approached to star in new film

Scarlett Johansson should be in the next film of the saga jurassic world.

The The Hollywood Reporter The actress revealed Lost in translation is in talks with Universal for the lead role.

The new film, scheduled for release in July 2025, will feature completely different characters than the previous episodes, which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The feature film will be directed by Gareth Edwards and based on a screenplay by David Koep, who previously wrote the screenplay for the film. jurassic world.

Scarlett Johansson, who is 39, also lent her voice in the animated film Transformers One And will work with Channing Tatum in a film Apple year later.

The Oscar-nominated star is also working on his directorial debut, Eleanor the Great. The film tells the story of a 90-year-old woman who tries to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. It will also star Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb, as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hatch and Erin Kellyman.