Jean-Charles Nouri’s Farewell Letter to Casino Employees

On the eve of leaving the group, the CEO admits that he is “fully aware that the current context”, namely passing through the group under the control of Daniel Kratinsky, is “difficult for most employees”.

“As I leave a role that has occupied every second and energy of my life for more than three decades, I want to express my deepest respect and unwavering gratitude for all you have accomplished.”. On the eve of leaving the casino, Jean-Charles Nouri split the armor in a letter to the group’s employees. “Thanks once again!”, he added hand and blue ink. At the age of 75, the manager does not want to pay attention to the reasons for this departure: the risk of bankruptcy of his group. “As you know, certain elements and events forced me to make difficult decisions.” Summarizes the CEO, who controlled 51% of the casino through a cascade of holding companies. The group came under the control of a consortium led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kratinsky on Wednesday evening.

“In 1992, when I decided to create a modern distribution group, I wanted Casino to bring to life the values ​​of social progress, innovation and expectation everywhere and for everyone, Remembers the CEO. With each of you, I am proud to have been able to write this story unlike any other. More than 32 years later, I fully and deeply understand that this story, its successes and the strength of our iconic brands, is thanks to the daily commitment of each and every one of you.” “I am fully aware that the current context is difficult for most of you”Without underlining Jean-Charles Nouri, without revealing the extent to which he himself is affected by the situation.