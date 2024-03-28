International Court of Justice orders Israel to provide “immediate” humanitarian aid to Gaza

The UN’s highest judicial body, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), on Thursday, March 28, ordered Israel to “Urgent Humanitarian Assistance” In Gaza, confront “The Famine That Begins” In the Palestinian Territory. This injunction is addressed to the State of Israel “In accordance with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide”, refers to a court based in The Hague. Follow our live stream.

The UN condemns the attack “unacceptable” Against defenders in Lebanon. “The tragic events of the last 36 hours have caused countless lives and injuries in South Lebanon. As many as eleven civilians were killed in a single day, including ten rescue workers.”, declared the UN Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza. For nearly six months, the violence has pitted the Israeli military against the Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah and its allies who seek to support Hamas in its war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

There is still no “immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip. Clashes between the Israeli army and Hamas continued, particularly near the towns of Gaza (north of the Eclave) and Khan Younes (south) on Thursday. The Israeli military is continuing its operation launched on March 18 in al-Chifa hospital complex in Gaza City and near Nasser and al-Amal hospitals in Khan Yunis. Palestinian news agency Wafa also reported clashes in various areas of the occupied West Bank. In 24 hours, Hamas’ health ministry reported 62 additional deaths, bringing its death toll since October 7 to 32,552.

The United States shot down four Houthi drones in the Red Sea. The US Middle East Command said no injuries or damage were reported on social networks Wednesday. Yemen’s Houthis have been carrying out drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea for several months, saying they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel resumed talks with the United States on the proposed Rafah offensive. A senior American official said Wednesday that Benjamin Netanyahu had services “expressed that they want to find a new date to organize a meeting dedicated to Rafah”. The meeting, to discuss Israel’s planned ground offensive on a city in the Gaza Strip that is home to more than 1.5 million Palestinians, was canceled by the Jewish state after the absence of the United States during a vote on a UN Security Council resolution. for one “Immediate Ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip.