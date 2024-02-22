Insomnia, sleep apnea… how to get quality nights back

According to Public Health France, 70% of adults suffer from sleep disorders.

ADOBE STOCK



investigation – “Bad sleep” is ruining the lives of millions of French people. However, effective solutions exist.

is” The world is divided into those who can sleep, and those who cannot.” Mary Dariuszek writes in the first pages of her book no sleep*, published two years ago and inspired by his experiences. In France, the latter is largely in the majority… According to a recent Public Health France survey, nearly seven out of ten adults complain of sleep problems. A spring 2023 survey for the National Institute of Sleep and Vigilance seems reassuring: it shows that 18-65 year olds sleep an average of six hours and fifty-eight minutes during the week, just short of the seven hours recommended for good. . Recovery.

But in detail, it’s a different story: 42% said they suffer from at least one difficulty sleeping, with insomnia coming first (20%), ahead of sleep/wake rhythm disorders. (17%) or sleep apnea (7%). So, can we reverse the trend and fight poor sleep? “We…