Increasingly concerned about the scale of the debt, 4 out of 5 French people are hostile to tax increases

Special Survey – Following an unprecedented slippage in France’s public deficit, 75% of French people believe “it would be serious” if France “fails to achieve its objective of a deficit of less than 3% in 2027, according to Odoxa-Backbone survey consulting. For Le Figaro.

After a historic decline in France’s finances, the government is up against the wall. Faced with an increasingly alarming situation, some deputies in the presidential majority are now urging a reversal of the sacrosanct Macronist rule prohibiting any increase in taxes. However, this hypothesis still seems highly unlikely when 85% of French people say they oppose this possibility according to an Odoxa-Backbone Consulting survey. Le Figaro.

Well aware of the ban, Gabriel Attal tried to offer reassurance on the TF1 set on Wednesday March 27: “We always said we would not raise taxes,” He declared. If the Prime Minister mentioned “Livers” In an attempt to restore color to public finances, the French do not believe in the Macron camp’s abilities to restore public finances. Thus, 63% of them say that they do not trust the head of government to reduce debt and public deficit. Despite being Minister of Economy and Finance since 2017, and especially for Emmanuel Macron (75%), a more pronounced disapproval for Bruno Le Maire (66%) “Mozart of Finance” During his election. Worse, the French now trust National Rally (33%) more than Renaissance (23%) to cut the deficit.

If it ever existed, the time is over when the French cared little about the rules of good public administration. Three-quarters (75%) of them believe “How serious would that be?” or France “Failure to achieve minus 3% deficit target” In 2027. To try to save money, 54% of French want to cut the number of civil servants and 52% want to cut social assistance.

Finally, the possibility of a downgrade of France’s rating by the rating agencies between late April and the end of April worries the French. Thus, 82% declare that there will be wastage “serious consequences” for the French economy and for almost half (48%). “His Personal Situation”.