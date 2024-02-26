In Hamtramck, United States, LGBT people feel rejected by Yemeni-born mayor

LGBT protesters protest a ban on gay flags in public places in Hamtramck, June 24, 2023.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images via AFP



Report – The arrival of Muslims was supported by the city’s LGBT community. The latter now denounces the “threat” to her “rights” by the municipal council, which is predominantly Muslim.

Special Envoy for Hamtramck (United States).

Whiskey in the Jar, a bar in the Detroit suburb of Hamtramck, has a fun, drunken atmosphere. It is barely noon and the crowd dressed in red and white – the colors of Poland – give way to the sound of the orchestra, Polish Muslims Â (“Polish Muslims”), while drinking Silesian beer Tiski. They gather to celebrate like every year Paczki day (Pronunciation “Ponchki“), a cream-filled donut that we eat on Shrove Tuesday in Poland. And nothing disturbs the festive mood, not even the muezzin’s call to prayer, which is heard through the loudspeakers of a neighboring mosque.

For decades, this small Michigan town was an enclave of Polish Catholic workers, drawn to jobs in auto factories. Following industrial decline, they gradually moved elsewhere and in the last thirty years, the Yeme Immigrants. Nights, Bangladeshi…