“I’m the only one”: Venezuelan immigrants stand out in male-dominated jobs in New York

When Rafaela Altube asked for a job at a Bronx food bank warehouse, her current boss looked at her with suspicion.

Many women on this site tried to become forklift drivers, but did not survive the position.

“I am the only woman among all the men,” says this Venezuelan immigrant.

“(My boss told me) it’s all men here. I have women, but they can’t stand it, they can’t stand it.”

“But what do I have to do? No, it’s this (product loading and transportation). But I don’t find anything difficult. I’ve done bad things,” he says of his first interview.

Now, Rafaela is the only woman who works at this food distribution center.

Every day he puts on his gloves and turns on the forklift to walk around the warehouse’s 90,000 square feet.

He loads his pallets with food, cans and soft drinks that will be delivered to the organization’s pantries in several counties.

“For example, four boxes of rice, two boxes of tomato sauce and so on until the job is done,” explains Raffaella.

This Venezuela started working eight months ago.

After a Hispanic woman left her home country in search of need and opportunity and traveled arduously to reach New York, she does not find it daunting to repeat that adventure.

“From the moment you leave your home, everything is so uncertain. So I’ve had to go through so many things and sort out so many things at once that, really, what I’m doing is very easy for me, it’s the easiest thing out there,” he added.

After signing up as a forklift operator, he managed to change the perception of his boss, who now recognized his work.

“Your work is impeccable. I don’t need to repeat things with you. Then I told her: Ah, you see!” she said excitedly.

