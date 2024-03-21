If you recognize yourself in 3 of these situations, you should take care of your mental health

Our mental health fluctuates throughout life and it is quite normal to feel low. When should we worry? A neuropsychologist answers.

Fatigue, irritability, self-sabotage… so many signs that should alert us to a serious state of our mental health. How do we find them so that no point of return is reached? In an Instagram post dated March 21, Nawal Mustafa, (“thebraincoach”, on Instagram), a neuropsychologist and content creator on social networks, lists 8 signs that should get our attention. She strongly encourages her 1.4 million subscribers to “intervene before they get worse,” if anyone recognizes themselves in at least three of the eight signs.

You don’t feel like yourself anymore

According to Nawal Mustafa, realizing your full self now is one of the first warning signs. Definitely: If we look in the mirror and don’t recognize ourselves or if we no longer feel excited to engage in projects that once excited us, it’s time to make our mental health a top priority.

This loss of alignment with our being can also result in depersonalization disorder, which manifests itself through feelings of separation from one’s own body, one’s mind, one’s feelings and sensations.

Excessive irritability and mood swings

More irritability than usual can tell us that it’s time to neglect our mental health. If “you have less patience for the things you used to tolerate,” that should ring a bell. When neuropsychologists list the negative emotions that can result from a decline in mental health, the list gets longer: gloom, intense anxiety, anger, hopelessness, feeling overwhelmed, irritability, hopelessness, etc.

Your focus and concentration skills are declining

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions can also be a sign of poor mental health. Experts draw similar conclusions if the concept of time becomes only a vague concept, or if our memory is more faulty than ever. Finally, finding yourself frequently daydreaming is also a sign that our ability to concentrate is weakening.

Your perception of yourself and others may seem negative or even cynical

Nawal Mustafa explains that being highly critical of ourselves, not trusting others or even seeing the world in a dark light are all signs of our psychological weakness. The latter completes the list of concrete signs: “You find it difficult to be grateful, you often overanalyze” or “you feel stuck in any situation”.

You often feel tired

The causes of significant and almost permanent fatigue can sometimes be found in our mental health. Therefore, feeling tired or feeling pain or tension throughout the body are signs that should not be taken lightly. Nawal Mustafa says, “It may be difficult for you to do basic things like bathing, tidying up your space, exercising. More generally, “you have the impression that you are “dragging” all day,” she summarizes.

You start withdrawing from people around you

Neuropsychologists emphasize that distance from the people around us and disconnection from others can say a lot about how we are doing. More specifically, socialization that has little or no interest and apathy are vague signs.

Your normal functioning deteriorates

Neuroscientists point to some signs of declining mental health. If tasks that once required little effort have become difficult or if “you are having trouble meeting your deadlines”, “it has become difficult to achieve your personal goals” or “you are frustrated at work”, the neuroscientist Emphasize the importance of taking a step back. And taking steps to prevent things from getting worse.

You self-sabotage

According to neuropsychologists, the tendency to self-sabotage is a very serious indicator of the decline of our mental health. Do you find excuses to justify unhealthy lifestyle habits? Do you regularly break promises to yourself? Are you not respecting your boundaries and communicating your needs clearly? Are you over-engaged in uninteresting activities? Be careful.

Your appetite and/or sleep have changed

Our psychological state directly affects the quality of our night and our appetite. Indeed, if “you eat too much or too little”, “have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep”, “sleep too much or not enough” or finally, if “you wake up tired”: your care This is the time to take. .