Oysters, vealks, shrimp…seafood appears on our plates as the warm weather returns. Whether we live near the ocean or not, many of us enjoy seafood in the spring and summer. But did you know that clams are actually slimming companions? We tell you all about these foods that should appear on your next shopping list.

How can clams be a slimming companion?

Known as molluscs in clam shells, we eat them as aperitifs or find them in dishes we enjoy all year round, such as linguine alle vongole. Their low calorie and fat content make them a great companion for those looking to maintain a weight goal or lose weight. Indeed, a serving of clams can provide a satisfying amount of lean protein and essential nutrients, while still being relatively low in calories. In addition, clams are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B12, zinc and iron, all of which are important for metabolism and overall health. Their high protein content can also promote feelings of fullness, which can help reduce cravings and control hunger.

Another low calorie seafood

Many seafood, such as shrimp, mussels, clams and crab, are naturally low in calories while high in lean protein and essential nutrients. For example, a serving of shrimp can provide an adequate amount of super-quality protein with relatively few calories, making it an ideal choice for people who want to control their calorie intake while still satisfying their appetite. In addition, seafood is often a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for cardiovascular health. Only good things!

Also read: