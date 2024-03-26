Here are the number of eggs to eat daily to keep strong bones

Rich in calcium, eggs strengthen bone density, so don’t necessarily eat a lot of…

Osteoporosis mainly affects more than 5% of the French population according to Inserm Women after menopause Because as we age, we lose more bone than we build. This is characterized by skeletal disease Loss of bone mineral density (BMD) which corresponds to the amount of calcium and other minerals present in the bones. and bones are less dense, They are more likely to fracture or break. Aging is therefore a major risk factor for osteoporosis but not only: mineral deficiencies, low levels of physical activity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and long-term use of certain drugs (corticosteroids) are at risk of bone weakness and fragility.

83% dense backbone

In a recent study published in the journal food and work, Researchers have shown that consuming an egg every day can reduce the risk of osteoporosis. They were based on health data Over 19,000 participants Most followed between 1960 and 2018 from a national cohort. They had access to participants’ bone mineral density as well as their egg consumption. The analysis found that participants who ate at least 85 grams of whole eggs or one and a half large eggs (or 2 small eggs) per day had higher bone mineral density. 72% at the level of their femurs And no 83% at the level of their spines, compared to non-egg consumers. “A whole egg seems to be consumed Activate alkaline phosphatase (PAL), a group of enzymes significantly involved in bone density in certain regions of the skeleton such as the femur and lumbar spine.“, researchers comment. In addition to this effect on these enzymes, eggs are also rich in many nutrients. which supports bone health :

► Per CalciumEssential for mineralization and bone formation

► Per PhosphorusNo Zinc And magnesium which contributes to bone strength

► to Vitamin D It helps the body absorb calcium

► to Vitamin K1 which promotes the action of osteocalcin, a protein hormone that is part of bone structure

► protein (12%) which plays an active role in bone metabolism. “Egg proteins also contain amino acid sequences called Bioactive peptides Which may have additional benefits for bones“, they clarify.

Several studies, including one published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, suggests that moderate daily consumption of eggs as a source of animal protein (2 whole eggs per day) does not significantly affect cholesterol levels in healthy individuals without any heart problems. Especially if they are Boiled, poached or scrambled with minimal oil and associated with nutrient-rich foods such as vegetables, grains and seeds. On the other hand, people with diabetes and certain forms of high cholesterol should moderate their egg intake and discuss this with their doctor.