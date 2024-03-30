Here are the best current offers to get you Google’s flagship high-end smartphone

The Google Pixel 8 is currently available for less than €590 while it is listed at €799 from its manufacturer Google. We tell you all about this very good deal which is a good deal if you are interested in a high-end product at a competitive price.

Google is one of the benchmarks in the smartphone market today, and we find its Pixels, high-end smartphones, offer a very rich user experience, even thanks to quality components, including A powerful camera, but also for its interconnection with the rest of the Google ecosystem! Google Pixel 8 is thus the standard bearer of this exclusive Google philosophy of offering us a device that brings together everything the brand has to offer us in one place!









Google Pixel 8 technical sheet





screen: 6.2 inch, AMOLED Actua (2400 x 1080 pixels), refresh rate up to 120 Hz

6.2 inch, AMOLED Actua (2400 x 1080 pixels), refresh rate up to 120 Hz Processor: Google Tensor G3

Google Tensor G3 Ram: 8 GB

8 GB Collection: 128 GB

128 GB Rear camera: Dual camera setup with 50 MP (main), 12 MP (ultra wide-angle) sensors

Dual camera setup with 50 MP (main), 12 MP (ultra wide-angle) sensors Front Camera: 10.5MP, f/2.2

10.5MP, f/2.2 Battery: 4485 mAh, fast charge, wireless charging





The Google Pixel 8 is a very powerful smartphone that is ideal for anyone looking for A high-end device, but one that remains affordable. A far cry from the S24 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max in terms of price, the Google Pixel 8 is a powerful high-end offering a fluid and enjoyable experience. If you like beautiful photos, this is also one of the best devices available at the high end, without going for the more expensive Xiaomi 14 Ultra for example.









Google Pixel 8 is available with a reduction of €190!





Rakuten Currently offering Pixel 8 from Google for €589Which makes it a real good plan because it is 190 € cheaper than its manufacturer. This is an American version, but it is fully compatible with European operators!



