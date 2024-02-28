Gamers will rush to Cdiscount for this powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card at a knockdown price.

Current offerThe powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card is at a knockdown price on Cdiscount With the Cdiscount promo, this MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black 16 GB OC graphics card costs 493.99 euros instead of 616.83 euros. find out

If you are disappointed with the display quality on your gaming PC, Cdiscount has found a solution with this graphics card by MSI, the famous GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black 16 GB OC. It promises to move you upmarket, with a GPU equipped with the latest technology, at a price that stays within the norm. It replaces the original graphics card inside your PC case and fits easily due to its compact format. Equipped with an 8-pin PCI Express 4.0 connector, it offers HDMI 2.1 output and three DisplayPort 1.4a, connecting up to 4 screens to your gaming setup. The HDMI port lets you claim 4K resolution at 120 frames/second. With the Cdiscount promo, this MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black 16 GB OC graphics card costs 493.99 euros instead of 616.83 euros.

Save 122 euros on this powerful MSI GTX 4060 Ti graphics card with the Cdiscount promo

Equipped with two Torx 4.0 fans, this MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black 16 GB OC graphics card combines them with Zero Froster technology to adapt the cooling level to temperature variations. Perforated backplate and thermal pads help optimize heat management. This graphics card is powered by a powerful processor, with 4th generation tensor cores and cores dedicated to ray tracing, which creates incredibly realistic images. Fluidity is enhanced by DLSS 3 technology, which relies on artificial intelligence to refine the display down to the smallest detail. MSI Center software allows you to monitor and control the performance of this GPU according to your needs.

Click here for Find Cdiscount offer on MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card

Current offer The powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card is at a knockdown price on Cdiscount With the Cdiscount promo, this MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black 16 GB OC graphics card costs 493.99 euros instead of 616.83 euros. find out

Best Cdiscount offers of the moment:

>> joy Unlimited Cdiscount trial period 6 days free