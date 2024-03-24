News
From heat domes to storms, a family from Brest in the “hell” of Brazilian weather
Brazil’s south-east has been battling bad weather since Friday night into Saturday that has killed at least 23 people – eight in Rio de Janeiro state and 15 in Espirito Santo state – and left several thousand people without shelter. People, according to a recent report established this Sunday. Officials spoke of a “chaotic situation” in the town of Mimosa do Sul, north of Rio, where more victims are expected to be discovered.