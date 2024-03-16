Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence Announces He Won’t Endorse Billionaire For Second Term – Liberation

The 64-year-old Republican made it known that “in his heart”, he could not support the billionaire’s candidate for the US presidential election in November, raising questions about the latter’s ability to unite beyond his faithful.

A strong support that will be sorely lacking. Donald Trump’s former US Vice President, Mike Pence, announced on Friday March 16 that he would not support the billionaire in the November election, running for a second term. Republicans are enough to raise new questions about his ability to rally his political family. Donald Trump, who never misses an opportunity to criticize his former vice president, did not immediately react.

“It won’t surprise you, I’m not going to support Donald Trump this year,” Mike Pence, 64, said during an interview with Fox News. With this announcement, the Republicans have nevertheless caused a surprise and broken with historical tradition. And to drive the point home: “I cannot, in conscience, support Donald Trump in this campaign.” Pence accused his former boss of proposing “A program that contrasts with conservative projects (…) that have been put in place for four years”.

Unwavering loyalty

An evangelical Christian, a staunch opponent of abortion, Mike Pence helped win over the religious right by becoming Donald Trump’s running mate during the 2016 presidential campaign. But after years of unwavering loyalty, he changed line after the attack on the Capitol, which shook American democracy. January 6, 2021.

On that day, Mike Pence, as Vice-President, presided over a session of Congress during which elected officials had to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Although he had only a ceremonial role, Donald Trump insisted that his vice-president refuse to recognize the Democrat’s election. The former governor of Indiana did not comply, causing him strong enmity among the billionaire’s supporters. Forcing their way into the Capitol, called some “stuck” Mike Pence, who had to hide in a hurry.

Since then, he decided that the words of the American President were “irresponsible” And it was “put in jeopardy”. In June 2023, Mike Pence ran against him in the Republican primaries. But he had to throw in the towel before the first ballot due to lack of support.

Moderate voices necessary for victory

Mike Pence’s announcement sent shock waves through the party, fueling speculation about the former businessman’s ability to appeal to Republicans beyond his fiercely loyal base of supporters. A few days before this statement, Nikki Haley, who was Donald Trump’s last opponent in the primaries, refused to support the Republican candidacy against Joe Biden. Throwing in the towel on March 6, the former US ambassador to the UN under Trump predicted that the turbulent septuagenarian “Votable” which she gained during the primaries, which were more moderate voters.

Donald Trump has certainly won the race for the Republican nomination, but his electoral success has also exposed weaknesses in the former president that could complicate his recovery at the White House.

Surrounded by the investigation, Donald Trump could see his support erode significantly among moderate Republicans and independents — votes he needs to win against Democratic President Joe Biden in November.