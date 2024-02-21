For 21 years, this woman didn’t know she had terminal cancer

She has “Cheats death“For 21 years. In April 2021, Rosie Gamp died after a happy life with her family. She kept a secret. When she was 69, doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer. But her husband hid the news from her.

In her eulogy, her husband revealed the truth to his loved ones. He explained his decision to keep the doctors’ prognosis a secret and assured that it was the best thing to do. “I didn’t think she could handle it“, assures her husband to the Daily Mail.

The hidden truth

At that time, doctors diagnosed the patient with breast cancer after finding a lump under her right armpit. Rosie then underwent surgery but the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. Doctors then believe that it is terminal stage cancer. They try to contact the patient by telephone to warn her but her husband answers. “I was in the kitchen when the phone rang. It was the surgeon who delivered the grim news that, although the operation was successful, 9 of the sample’s 12 lymph nodes were affected. He could do nothing else“, he still remembers.

He lied to his wife by assuring him that the surgeon did not have the results of the tests yet. “My head was spinning, but somehow I tried to act as normal as possible. She was in so much pain with her sisters around her and I think it was the right decision“, he explains.

“I hid many things from him”

Rosie had numerous visits to assess the spread of her illness but never knew she was close to death. Unaware of the seriousness of her condition, she refused chemotherapy. Instead, she underwent radiation therapy. In an attempt to save her, Melvin began researching medical tests around the world. And, he found one just thirty minutes from his home. Rosie was included in this trial of anastrozole, a hormone treatment. She still didn’t know the truth and started taking medicine.

The tests were successful. “The only problem is, yes, it worked, but for how long? A week, a month, a year? Was it a cure or just a short-term delay? After starting a new tablet every day presents a barrier“. And added: “I hid many things from him, I wanted him to be happy. I think I did the right thing. I don’t know if my kids think I did the right thing, but I saved everyone a lot of trouble.“

Rosie died of kidney failure two years ago, after a series of complications following a fractured femur.