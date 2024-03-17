FC Barcelona crush Atletico – Liga – J29 – Atletico de Madrid-FC Barcelona (0-3)

Atlético de Madrid 0-3 FC Barcelona

Goal: Joao Felix (38E), Lewandowski (47E) and Fermin Lopez (65E) for Blaugrana

Dismissal: Molina (90E+3)

Duel at the top for the 29E La Liga day, Barça won once again (0-3). At Civitas Metropolitano, of the Blaugrana Eighth league success of the season away from home and remain unbeaten away from home in La Liga this season. Barcelona thus ended the unbeaten run of Atlético de Madrid, who had not lost in their match against Barça since January 8, 2023.

4 – L #AtléticoDeMadrid Before this our last four parties lost #Barcelona in @LaLiga – the legend of difficult. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 17, 2024

Revenge of Joao Felix

In a first half where chances were not plentiful and where the two teams were almost evenly matched, the Madrilenians were the first to bring out Bandarilla. Unfortunately for ColconerosPablo Barrios Rodrigo de Paul (7E). More dangerous offensively, Diego Simeone’s players missed a last-ditch gesture like Alvaro Morata, who during this first period (22E44E) although he was free from any mark each time.

With a less sharp attack, Barcelona’s players had possession of the ball and were able to show maximum efficiency. While he still belongs to Atlético, João Félix, like in the first phase, rebelled of the Blaugrana After Ilkay Gundogan’s technical recital and Robert Lewandowski’s three-star service, the Portuguese came to complete the action. (0-1, 38E). A nice snub for certain fans of Colconeros who vandalized his plaque last July. But with his team leading, Barcelona coach Xavi lashed out at the referee following an unexpected foul and was sent off in the process (42E).

Robert became Lewandowski again

There was no time for Simeone to realize the change in system at half-time as Lewandowski had already doubled the lead for Barca, after Rafinha’s hard work in the recovery. (0-2, 47E). Having struggled this season, Dhruva, however, has been back in net since early February and so scored his thirteenth goal of the season this evening. He almost doubled the score after the hour mark but his shot was deflected by Jan Oblak (63E).

Stung, The Colconeros Tried to react, but Marc-André ter Stegen insisted on returning to Catalonia. A clean sheet Memphis Depay (53E). But Xavi’s men dealt a final blow to Atleti’s aspirations through Firmin Lopez, who replaced the injured Andreas Christensen at short notice before the match, and was served on a platter by the indispensable Lewandowski. (0-3, 65E). Evidence of depression ColconerosNehuel Molina was guilty of shirt pulling on Vitor Roque, when the Brazilian went alone on goal and received a red card in extra time (90E+3). Now eight points behind Real Madrid, can Barca get back to dreaming of the end of the season?

Atlético de Madrid (5-3-2): Oblak – Lino (Griezmann, 46E), Renildo, Witsel, Savic, Molina – De Paul, Barrios, Llorente (Koke, 58E) – Riquelme (Korea, 58E), Morata (Depay, 46E). Coach: Diego Simon.

FC Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen – Fort (Casado, 82E), Cubarci, Araujo, Kaunde – Gundogan, Roberto (Romeu, 77E), Fermin (Martinez, 82E) – Joao Felix (Witter Rock, 77E), Lewandowski, Rafinha (Yamal, 61E). Coach: Xavi Hernandez.

