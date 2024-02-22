Expecting a new epidemic? Camel flu claims two lives in Europe

Camel flu has struck again. Two people have died after contracting the highly contagious disease, also called Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). According to information circulated by the Sun, two others have also been contracted in recent months. All apparently suffer from underlying health conditions that can make the illness worse. The cluster reported in Saudi Arabia was found in three different areas: Riyadh, East and Qasim.

Because of the coronavirus, the virus is usually transmitted by infected camels or dromedaries and kills about 36% of victims, or more than a third of those infected. According to Surya, one of the four victims was a camel owner, while another was related to a camel owner. As for the other two cases, none had direct or indirect contact with bricks in the week before symptoms appeared. Specifically, all infected people presented the same symptoms: fever, cough and shortness of breath. Note that the most severe forms lead to respiratory failure that can lead to the death of the patient.

No treatment exists

As a reminder, camel flu is a relatively new disease and was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012. Since then, 2,200 cases and 939 deaths have been reported. Most of the cases were reported in the Arabian Peninsula but the virus has since spread to other parts of the world such as the United Kingdom. Currently, no vaccine or specific treatment exists to combat camel flu.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, anyone visiting any farm, market, stable or other place where camels and other animals are kept is requested to take general hygiene measures. On its website, the World Health Organization recalls the importance of washing your hands regularly before and after touching animals and avoiding contact with sick animals. It is also important to keep in mind that consumption of raw or undercooked animal products, including milk and meat, carries a high risk of infection with potential pathogenic agents for humans.

