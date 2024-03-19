Elon Musk sees the use of ketamine as a positive for his investors

Elon Musk on Monday sought to calm concerns about his drug use. The 52-year-old businessman also thought in an interview that he was beneficial to Tesla investors, revealing that he takes prescription ketamine to treat his “negative mental state.”

Faced with investors’ concerns in the American media, Elon Musk therefore confirmed that he was taking this anesthetic, commonly used against pain and depression, but also diverted for stimulant or euphoric purposes.

“A small dose once every two weeks”

Confirming that one of Tesla’s models was “the best-selling car in the world last year,” the entrepreneur said: “From an investor’s point of view, if I take something, I have to keep taking it. » The boss of Tesla, SpaceX and X spoke to former CNN host Don Lemon. .On this occasion, he denied abusing ketamine, revealing that he took “a small dose every two weeks or so”.

In the nearly hour-long interview, the billionaire also talked about his meeting with Donald Trump in March but did not specify who he would support in November’s presidential election. Elon Musk said only that he is “walking away” from Democratic President Joe Biden without endorsing Donald Trump, explaining that “a lot can happen between now and the election.”

On Friday, Elon Musk wrote on X that Americans must vote Republican in November, otherwise “America is doomed”. “Imagine the situation getting worse for four more years,” he said, referring to illegal immigration, one of Donald Trump’s campaign themes.