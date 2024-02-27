Elected officials condemn “Railway worker bashing” campaign fueled by management – Liberation

A strike by controllers in mid-February reignited the debate over their remuneration, sparking a new battle over figures between SNCF and the unions.

SNCF train controllers’ income claims multiplied before strike action on the weekend of 17-18 February. He especially came to be the leader of the railway company. “In the last two years, the salaries of controllers have been increased by 500 euros per month”SNCF Voyageurs CEO Christophe Fanichet confirmed, in the show It’s up to you, Wednesday 14 February. On RTL, SNCF boss Jean-Pierre Ferrandeau added that “Average Monthly Remuneration » Commercial Train Service Agents (ASCT), like other railway workers, got a 20% increase in three years. “Adding more is causing problems”he commented.

in reaction, “Almost all CSEs (Staff Representation Bodies) of SNCF Voyages have lodged warning rights”suggested Czech News Fabian Villedieu, representative of the Sud-Rail union. The latter condemned “A railway worker’s bashing campaign in the media” which may lead to “Social conflict following attacks, outrage and risk of conflict between passengers and train crew, following comments made by SNCF manager in the media”As per the version consulted by Czech News. According to a railway worker elected