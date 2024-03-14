Effects of calcium and vitamin D on postmenopausal women

It is regularly said that you should not take supplements without first consulting a health professional. University of Arizona professor Cynthia A. A study led by Thomson is further proof. It showed that taking calcium and vitamin D supplements together reduced cancer mortality in postmenopausal women. On the other hand, this combo increases the risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases.

Taking vitamin D and calcium protects against cancer…

The team reviewed the records of 36,282 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women’s Health Initiative trial. Half of the volunteers took 1,000 mg of calcium carbonate and 400 IU of vitamin D3 daily while the other had a placebo.

The volunteers were followed for a median period of 22.3 years. Analysis showed that participants who consumed the supplements daily had a 7% reduced risk of dying from cancer compared to those who took a placebo.

“Effects of vitamin D supplementation for cancer prevention depend on achieving serum vitamin D concentrations above 50 nmol/L,” Cite authors in articles published in journals History of internal medicineMarch 12, 2024.

Then they recognize him “Given the study design, we were unable to disentangle additional benefits or harms of vitamin D and calcium supplementation compared to vitamin D alone, which merits future studies.”