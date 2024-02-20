Ecological transition will pay for the recovery of public finances

This new tightening of the screws adds to the 16 billion savings already included in the 2024 budget, which mainly comes from removing the Energy Shield.

The government quickly identified several areas for savings. In the state lifestyle, first of all, by reducing the operating budget of the ministries: 700 million on personnel costs, 750 million on the reduction of state purchases…

1 billion euros less for MaPrimeRénov

But above all – and contrary to what the minister, Bruno Le Maire, signaled on Sunday – certain public policies will pay the price for this downgrade. And, in this difficult trade-off, it is the environmental transition that will play the biggest part. Thomas Cazeneuve, the minister responsible for public accounts, mentioned a one billion euro cut in the budget for MaPrimeRénov, a support package for the energy renovation of buildings. Another expected measure of state action in the context of transition, the Green Fund – Climate Change Adaptation Fund for Local Authorities” will be cut by 400 million euros from this year.

The government is also considering cutting development aid by a billion euros and estimates it could save up to 200 million euros by requesting flat-rate contributions from employees to the Personal Training Account (CPF).

A decree to cancel this 10 billion euro loan must be taken this week, and a revised finance bill could possibly follow this summer.