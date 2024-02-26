EA FC 24, Solution DCE Ludovic Giuly Gamosaurus

Find a solution for DCE Ludovic Giuly, a team building challenge to do in FUT mode EA FC 24. This DCE aims to help you win by completing Alex Scott’s Fantasy FC Hero Card.

Note that the challenge starts on Sunday 25th February at 7pm and runs for 14 days, ending on Sunday 10th March at 7pm. By completing this challenge, you will receive Ludovic Giuly’s Fantasy FC Hero card.

Should I do this DCE?

Ludovic Giuly DCE is a challenge featuring two teams to honor Fantasy FC cards from EA FC 24’s FUT mode. Given the cost of the cards and the criteria requested, we recommend not completing them. A bit of an old card, nice but not really meta at this level, that needs +2 to be playable at this stage of the game. Indeed, its styles are good, its 4-4 is correct but in the end, it lacks a few stats to be really interesting. On the other hand, the price is good, making it a decent option if you ever have a big shortage of MD/AD.

Ludovic Giuli’s Fantasy FC Heroes card.

A card that shouldn’t be in the top 10 in AD on our list of the best attackers on EA FC 24.

Recommendation: Meh

Possibility of credit gain? No

Total cost of DCE: Around 100k

League 1, Criterion

League 1 Players: Minimum 1

Overall Team Rating: 84

Reward: A small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Challenge ends: Sunday March 10 at 7pm.

Price: 20 thousand

Our example of a solution for DCE Ligue 1

France, Criterion

French players: Minimum 1

Overall Team Rating: 86

Reward: A small Prime Gold Players Pack

Challenge ends: Sunday March 10 at 7pm.

Price: 78 thousand

Our example of a solution for DCE France

Our example solution for DCE Ludovic Giuly was created with Futbin Team Builder (in English).

Our solutions are training examples that allow you to carry out this DCE at the cheapest possible cost without a card. Obviously it is possible to complete these challenges with other cards. Be careful as the overall price of these solutions may change (down or up) over time.