Don’t miss this great deal on this Cookeo multicooker on sale this Sunday

To prepare meals for the whole family more quickly, the Moulinex Cookeo YY5137FB multicooker on sale at Cdiscount is an excellent companion: with its 6 liter tank, it can cook for 4 to 6 people, and its various cooking methods. Cooking allows it. To adapt all your recipe desires. In addition, it includes 150 recipes right out of the box, to inspire you and guide you step-by-step in preparing your meals, recipes that you can browse by ingredient: if you have leftover tomatoes, for example. , or rice, then simply choose. These ingredients to see available recipes. Equip your kitchen with the Moulinex Cookeo YY5137FB multicooker, it’s 189.99 euros instead of 194.99 euros on Cdiscount.

The Moulinex Cookeo 6 liter multicooker goes for less than 190 euros on Cdiscount

With its maximum power of 1600W, the Moulinex Cookeo YY5137FB multicooker on sale at Cdiscount allows you to benefit from different cooking modes: for example, you can use pressure cooking, slow cooking, boiling, browning, steam cooking or even keeping warm. Serve your food at the right temperature. Note that cookies can also be used to defrost your meals while retaining their flavor qualities. To facilitate browning or cooking in browning mode, note that the bowl is covered with a non-stick coating, and the bowl is dishwasher safe, so that the device is easy to maintain. Finally, know that this cookie comes with a steam basket and a spoon suitable for non-stick coating, and a dedicated mobile app offers you more recipes.

Click here for Avail Cdiscount offer on Moulinex Cookeo 6 Liter Multicooker

Best Cdiscount offers of the moment:

>> joy Unlimited Cdiscount trial period 6 days free