Dishwashing liquid to install doors… An audit exposes Boeing’s 737 Max design process

Doors burst, tires burst, wings fell off… For several weeks, aircraft manufacturer Boeing has been experiencing recurring problems with its aircraft. The group now has a bit more of a lead to help: a damning report delivered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), finalized in late February after a six-week investigation and published Tuesday by the New York Times.

Boeing, according to this report, failed 33 out of 89 audits. Its subcontractor Spirit Aero Systems, responsible for designing the fuselage and body of the 737 Max, failed seven of 13 inspections conducted. According to Gerard Feldzer, former airline pilot and president of Aviation Without Borders, a “slap in the face” for the manufacturer “Boeing is not virtuous. They will pay dearly for their mistakes,” expert analysis.

Mistakes that send shivers down your spine. According to an American newspaper, American authorities discovered that Spirit Mechanics used hotel cards to check door seals. But it gets worse: dishwashing liquid was used as a lubricant to install these same doors! “For years, the FAA has relied on Boeing’s technological resources. It is now discovering things it had no idea about before,” breathes Gerard Feldzer.

“Company managed by financiers”

For Bertrand Wilmer, a former test pilot and member of the iCare consulting firm, these problems stem from three difficulties: “There are three levels of problems: Boeing management, respect for quality control procedures and the role of the FAA. »

Complications that Gerard Feldzer also deplores: “Boeing was originally an engineering company. Today it is a company run by financiers who put pressure on engineers. In their haste, they make significant mistakes. » “This financial management is not up to date on flight safety, certification criteria…” adds Bertrand Wilmer.

Regarding the quality control process, Boeing engineers themselves determine if there is a defect. The FAA, which surveyed six company engineers, says the overall average rating of employees on understanding quality controls was just 58 percent. But according to Bertrand Willmer, the FAA is also responsible for certain failures. “The culprit is Boeing but also the FAA. She assigned tests on flight controls, certain critical tasks that did not fulfill her role as a policeman properly,” slips the ex-pilot.

Two experts interviewed by Le Parisien, however, welcome the creation of such a report, restoring an atmosphere of confidence in aeronautical circles. “This audit gives reassurance to markets and experts. Boeing will respond with a serious plan,” underlined Bertrand Wilmer.

Ongoing investigation

The American company now has three months to remedy the situation and offer solutions. “We have used feedback from our regulator and our customers to take immediate steps to strengthen our safety and quality,” Stan Deal, head of Boeing’s commercial aviation arm, wrote in a statement Tuesday. A message to employees. “These actions are at the heart of a comprehensive plan that we will soon submit to the FAA,” he added. Spirit for its part promises to “investigate all non-conformities identified with a view to corrective action”. The solutions presented by the two organizations will be examined and submitted for validation by the FAA.