DeSantis signs law allowing landlords to immediately evict illegal occupants – NBC Miami (51)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 621, which provides landlords with remedies against illegal occupation of homes and increases penalties for those who occupy them.

“We are ending the squatter scandal in Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While other states side with squatters, we protect landlords and punish criminals who want to game the system.”

“Florida is once again leading the nation, this time in protecting our state from squatters,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Under HB 621, a property owner can ask authorities to immediately remove or evict an illegal occupant from his property if the following conditions are met: the person has trespassed and is living on the property; The owner has ordered the person to leave the property, but they have not done so; And the person in legal dispute is not a current or former tenant.

According to a note from the governor’s office in Florida, “reclaiming your home from squatters will be quick and easy, avoiding costly delays, lawsuits and back rent.”

HB 621 also creates severe penalties for those who participate in and encourage this type of business.

This law will come into effect from July 1.

