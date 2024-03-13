DeSantis deploys troops from Haiti to Florida to deal with “potential” migrant wave

Miami, March 13 (EFE).- The governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, ordered the deployment of about 250 troops from various state security agencies this Wednesday in anticipation of “a possible influx of illegal migrants from Haiti”. » .

In light of the current situation in Haiti, DeSantis ordered the deployment of 250 members of the security forces, including March and air resources, to the southern coast and the keys to this state to help strengthen security.

“We cannot allow illegal aliens to come to Florida,” DeSantis, a former presidential candidate, said in a statement released by his office, stressing that the southern state has already “dedicated significant resources to combating illegal boats.” which come from countries like Haiti.

Troops to be deployed include 48 Florida National Guard agents, four helicopters, plus 133 members of the Florida State Guard.

The UN, for its part, this Wednesday asked the Dominican Republic, as well as any other country, to “respect the human rights of Haitians seeking to improve their lives elsewhere” and avoid “forced deportation”.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Levine Cava asked US President Joe Biden for “multi-agency” coordination to deal with the current political crisis in Haiti, given its “profound implications” for the county. Florida is home to the largest Haitian community in the United States. states remain.

“The current political, security and humanitarian crisis in Haiti has profound implications for Miami-Dade County because of our vital Haitian community and our proximity to the island,” the mayor said in a letter sent with a copy to the secretary of state. , Antony Blinken, and National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The United States government hopes a new Haitian prime minister will be appointed “without further delay” after current head Ariel Henry announced his resignation.

Henry, who has ruled on an interim basis since July 2021, following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, has been in Puerto Rico for a week amid rising violence in Haiti and pressure on him to resign.

As gang-dominated violence escalated in Haiti, it was revealed on February 28 that Henry had committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025, although, under the 2022 agreement, he had to leave power by February 7th.