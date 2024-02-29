Dead Cuban’s Body Repatriated 13 Days Before CBP One Appointment in Mexico

corpse of Aileen Esquijarosa LeivaA Cuban who died in Mexico was deported to Cuba just three days before a CBP one appointment to enter the United States.

This A 29-year-old woman, mother of a 12-year-old girl who lived in CubaShe was too close to her appointment to request asylum, when she died unexpectedly in Mexico City.

“A few hours ago the body of Aileen Esquijarosa Leiva arrived in Piedracitas. Our deepest condolences to all our family and friends,” Internet user Yalenni Areces said on Facebook.

Facebook Capture / Yaleanni Areces

“And Thank you to all who helped your body recover” he added.

Aileen’s relatives They asked for help in repatriating his body to Cuba.

The girl was “waiting for him CBP ONE appointment that was on February 9. He died on 28 January And in the family we are desperate,” said her sister-in-law, Adiaris Martinez.

The young deceased migrant lived in Camaguey in the town of Piedrecitas in the municipality of Cespedes.

A relative explained Cybercuba that she had diabetes and had a breakdown while in Mexico. “His blood sugar dropped a lot and he became unemployed. He had a 12-year-old girl here in Cuba.”

The family asked for the unity of the Cuban community to be able to deal with the situation. News of the death circulated on social networks, where Aileen’s loved ones shared emotional messages.