Covid-19: A new vaccination campaign to start from April 15, here’s what you need to know if you’re worried

The new vaccination campaign against Kovid-19 will be held between April 15 and June 16, 2024. Check if you are part of related people or not.

Four years after the start of the epidemic, SARS-CoV-2 is now circulating discreetly, but the appearance of new strains is still possible.

For prevention, a new vaccination campaign against Kovid-19 will be held between April 15 and June 16, 2024. This is mainly for the elderly or those most at risk.

Who cares about the audience?

– People older than 80 years

– Residents in residential institutions for dependent elderly people (Ehpad) and long-term care units (USLD);

– immunocompromised people, regardless of their age;

– People at very high risk.

Can a non-preferred person be vaccinated?

Anyone wishing to be (re)vaccinated will be able to receive a booster dose free of charge, provided they respect the three-month period since their last injection or covid-19 infection.

When to carry out vaccination booster?

As a reminder, the dose can be administered 3 months after the last injection or the last attack by the disease.

Where to get the vaccine?

The injection can be given at your doctor’s office, at a pharmacy, or at home by a nurse.

What vaccines will be used?

Vaccines injected for this campaign will be Pfizer/BioNTech’s first line with messenger RNA targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant or Novavax’s second line (with recombinant protein).