Conundrum of limiting luggage on board TGVs

SNCF has strictly regulated the number and size of luggage to be carried on the TGV Inoui, Le Figaro. A very thorny question remains: Who will control? Here are some answers.

What has SNCF decided?

Limiting the number and size of baggage on the TGV Inoui and Intercités. A passenger cannot carry more than two bags “with maximum dimensions of 70x90x50 cm”. Can be either “special goods” 90×130 cm (stroller, musical instrument etc.). Hand luggage is also allowed. In case of non-compliance with these rules, the customer is liable for a fine of €50 (€150 for special goods). But to grant exemption, the sanction shall not be implemented before September 15, 2024 “Adaptation Period”.

Why this measure?

SNCF calls on its site “Good Circulation and Safety of Passengers”. Approached by Ouest-France, the company emphasizes that “The principle does not change. It has always been necessary to be able to carry all your luggage yourself, ie two large pieces of luggage and one piece of hand luggage. »

Who will control?

“Controls will be handled by our boarding agents and captains,” Responds to SNCF. what to leave “Caution” Christophe Buffard, from Unsa-ferroviaire. “ This requires additional resources, otherwise it causes delays. » Another railway worker, a controller in Nantes, who wishes to remain anonymous, believes, for his part, that the matter “impossible” : “Shall we ask the captain to measure the baggage with his meter and then fine the owner? It will only create conflict. » And what about dockside control? “There is a precedent. In the past, for the TGV Ouigo where large luggage is charged, SNCF installed a calibration trolley to measure them. It was abandoned. That’s too long when you have to board 500 people in half an hour. »

What are users saying?

“These new rules clarify the situation,” Michel Quidort from Fnaut (Users Federation) declares. However it does highlight the problem of storage space: “SNCF must stop limiting baggage space to the bare minimum, especially on two-level TGVs. »

Is it finally a question of charging for goods like Oigo?

“Not at all, Responds to SNCF. As a reminder, two authorized suitcases are much larger than airline cabin baggage. »