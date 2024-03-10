Sports

Christian Horner’s position at Red Bull weakened again

While Christian Horner thought he was off the hook after the Red Bull employee’s allegations were cleared by an independent investigation. inappropriate behavior »The team boss sees once again, according to the German media, his future written on the dotted lines.

According to Motorsport’s German editorial staff, a meeting was held this Sunday between Oliver Mintzlaff (CEO of Red Bull GmbH), Franz Watzlawick (Beverage Director), and Chalerm Yovidhya (the company’s majority Thai shareholder). Dubai to discuss the outcome of the case.

The employee who framed Horner is set to make a public statement

It seems that the management of the company fears negative consequences on its business activities. Yuvidhya, Horner’s main supporter, could therefore be led to “let go” of the team director, who could be ousted before the next race on March 24 in Australia.

Additionally, the employee who framed Horner will be on the verge of making a public statement, to give his version of the story, which could stir tension and pressure around Britain.

