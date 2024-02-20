Brittany: Farmers win round against agri-food giant

See my news

Follow the Republican Chronicle

“We are Satisfied of consequence,” affirms Landry Riviere.

This Tuesday, February 20In Saint-James (Manche), President of the Institution manufacturers (OP) Ouest’Lait gathered his troops to present themselves to him decisions was rendered by the Dispute Resolution Committee Commercial Agriculture (CRDCA).

One very step expected No in regards to the conflict between this OP 550 manufacturers and agri-food giant Sunlight Swansea. The latter threatened not to do it anymore collect His milk after March 8, the end date of his contract.

No withholding collection

They can blow For the moment, the CRDCA has imposed on Savencia to extend Contract until October 31, 2024. Until then, series Steps was decreed. They should make it possible solve This situation.

behind this arm wrestlingA long struggle Republican Chronicle February 8 said, when the same milk producers showed Opposite the Savencia factory, in Maen-Roch, near Fougères (Ille-et-Vilaine).

Landry Rivière (on microphone), president of OP Ouest’lait, said he was satisfied with the move in the long battle between his organization and Savencia. ©Rémi Charrondière/La Chronique Républicaine

The giant refused to negotiate

In few words, Ouest’Milk (550 manufacturers) belong to Sunlait, along with 5 other OPs. Between them, they total 1,000 breederswhich produces 600 million liters of milk every year.

But Savencia, his Unique The customer, refuses to negotiate with them because in 2021, Sunlight sued him, the price of milk which was too low and fixed. Unilaterally.

Videos: Currently on Actu

<a href="https://twitter.com/Claire_Hue/status/1759976829023310083?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" title="Ouvre twitter.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">See the tweet</a>

Threats and blackmail

As we get closer End of contractStarted an agri-food giant threat Producers will no longer collect their milk invited Either to connect with another PO or to negotiate directly with them.

Couriersemails, phone calls And also visits In the fields… Sevensia exercised Strong mental pressure At its manufacturers, in an effort disorder Ouest’lait and Sunlait, which weigh Very heavy to taste it.

“This is blackmail Illegal! “, Thunders Landry Rivier.

An investigation was also initiated by the DGCCRF (Directorate General for Competition, Consumption and Protection). Fraud ), OPs and No respectEgalim law. And Ouest’Lait has set up a form to inform many Testimonials .

A series of steps

Meeting on February 15, CRDCASo imposed on Sevencia Signature 1 beforeer Revised for March to extend Agreement, under penalty Financial penalties 1% of its average daily turnover excluding tax.

Then will be huge limit to give reason denied Price formula proposed by Sunlight. Then a mediatorForfeitable in absence of agreement.

Concretely, this decision a victoryBecause it forces Swansea back around the table negotiationsWhich he had denied so far.

And this is not Not everything. The committee also gave its right to Sunlight and O.P Many customers Instead of working in Exclusivity with Swansea.

Likewise, he gave wrong For that huge pressure To speed up the process of ResignationOP’s manufacturers, after having them there encouraged . CRDCA confirmed Time limit is necessary and Ouest’Lait reminds us: “It is possible come back For those who sent resignation request by fear”.

A fight is far away

All these bring decisions A breath of fresh air To the producer organization, however their fighting is far from over.

But “Savencia has no one else solution than discussing with us,” recalls Dennis Berenger, Sunlight’s vice president. “We know they have needOur milk. »

While waiting to find out AgreementSunlight is provided Cassation , after his defeat on appeal. “We use it as a instrument And we’ll pick this up appeal If Kale, A NewContracts are negotiated,” Landry underscores to Riviere.

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.