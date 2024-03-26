Between 35-65 years? This AI calculates whether you will die within 4 years

Curious to know when you will die? Danish scientists have created an AI that calculates the main stages of life, even predicts the end.

Technology is always moving forward, and Denmark’s inventions could really change how we see what comes next. Baptized “Death Calculator”, this AI wants to show us what awaits us. If you are between 35 and 65 years old, this is how it can predict what will happen to you soon.

This depends on the tool An approach Like ChatGPT for its operation. However, its uniqueness lies in its ability to disseminate information related to various chapters of human existence.

Study gives us knowledge: “Imagine life as a chain of events – birth, doctor’s visit, education, move, marriage and more. »

Grace For anonymized data of 6 million Danes, this AI calculates with an accuracy of 78%. He recognizes which of us may not survive In the next 4 years. Impressive, certainly, but the designers of the project are tempering: the tool, although promising, is not without prejudice.

The Future According to Life2vec: Fertility, Health and Finances

Life2vec is not limited to predicting time of death, it extends beyond that. This system covers various areas, including fertility, obesity and cancer risks.

Sun Lehmann, who is none other than a professor at the Technical University of Denmark and one of the minds behind this ambitious project, pushes the idea even further. Indeed, he thinks seriously Life2vec’s ability to predict our financial success.

In a world where the big names in digital, Gafam, do things in secret with their algorithms, Life2vec wants to be different. It promotes transparency and ethics in the use of data.

However, the road to general public use of this artificial intelligence is not without obstacles. Biases are always present Models that analyze large amounts of data, is a big challenge. Aware of this difficulty, researchers are therefore working to refine their structure.

But, beyond the technical aspects, a whole field of ethical and philosophical questions opens up. In fact, how can we account for the impact of such technology on our conception of life, health, and our destiny?

